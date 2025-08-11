King Charles finally responds to Prince Harry's call as health deteriorates

Prince Harry's calls were finally answered by King Charles despite resentment from his eldest son, Prince William, towards the peace talks.

The monarch, who is battling cancer, has reportedly wanted to put aside the differences to reunite with the Duke of Sussex in his lifetime.

For the unversed, King Charles and Prince Harry's personal aides were spotted together in London in July, which was dubbed a first major step towards reconciliation after years of feud.

After the peace summit, there were speculations that the meeting was held due to the former working royal's desire to make amends with the royal family.

In conversation with the BBC after losing the UK security case, Harry said, "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore... Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."

However, RadarOnline recently claimed that the monarch also wanted to "break the ice" and that the efforts to make peace are two-sided.

Moreover, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's papa revealed in the same interview that the King has been avoiding him due to his security case.

Now, it appears that King Charles received Harry's peace message, especially after it was said that his cancer is "incurable."

"Charles sees the possibility that he will not recover," added the source. Hence, his representative met with the Duke of Sussex's team members.

An insider shared, "There's no doubt that timing is crucial with his health deteriorating. That's why he finally responded to Harry's calls, though indirectly. He doesn't want to leave things in this broken state."

The report revealed that Prince Harry and King Charles "want to move forward to a point where they can at least sit down face-to-face," despite William's fears about the Sussexes discussing family drama on television.

It appears that the monarch aims to set an example of being a forgiving ruler, even if he sidelines his eldest son and the future King.