King Charles commissions ‘Windrush: Portraits of a Pioneering Generation’

Marking the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to British shores in 1948, King Charles has commissioned 10 leading artists, from Britain and abroad, to create portraits of ten pioneering members of the Windrush Generation.



BBC Arts will release a 75-minute documentary, 'Windrush: Portraits of a Generation', about the project to commemorate National Windrush Day on 22nd June 2023.

The completed portraits will become part of the Royal Collection and stand as a lasting memorial to all the men, women and children who came to Britain from the Caribbean and gave so much of themselves to rebuild a nation devastated by war.

During the documentary, audiences will hear first hand testimony from the Windrush sitters, many of whom are in their 90s, as they speak frankly about their experiences of arriving in Britain; making lives for themselves and the overwhelming contribution they have made to their communities, and the nation as a whole.



The film also follows the making of the portraits, as artist and sitter come together, with the artists reflecting on their own experience of undertaking this special commission, as well as offering insights into their own unique creative approach.

The ten portraits will go on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh from 22nd June to 16th October 2023 and The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace from 10th November 2023 to 14th April 2024 in an exhibition entitled 'Windrush: Portraits of a Pioneering Generation'.