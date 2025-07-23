Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'remain a team' after divorce

They announced their separation in 1992 after six years of marriage

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were once the talk of the town when they got married on July 23,1986 at Westminster Abbey.

Although they announced their separation in 1992 after six years of marriage, the couple has remained a strong example of an amicable split, continuing to support one another and maintain a close relationship through life's challenges.

Not long after joining the Royal Family, Sarah began to feel the strain on their marriage, largely due to the intense demands and responsibilities placed on her husband.

In a 2021 interview with Good Morning America, the Duchess of York reflected on therir wedding day, calling it' the best day of her life.

'He is a great man, he was very good looking sailor, but I fell in love with him and I think love conquers all.'

In addition to fulfilling his royal duties, Prince Andrew served in the Royal Navy for 22 years. He was a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War in 1982 and later commanded the mine counter measures ship HMS Cottesmore.

After their separation in 1992 and finalising their divorce in 1996, the pair remained dedicated co-aorents to their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

They have continued to present a united front, frequently appearing together at key family events and striving to provide their children with a sense of normalcy.