King Charles plans to secure derby win Queen Elizabeth II never achieved

King Charles has set his sights on a lifelong dream producing a royal runner for the iconic Epsom Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world.

The monarch has inherited not only the late Queen Elizabeth II’s passion for horse racing but also her beloved stable of thoroughbreds, which he took over following her passing in 2022.

Now, he’s determined to achieve what even his mother could not during her record breaking reign entering a horse in the world-famous Derby.

While Queen Elizabeth II was a devoted and highly respected figure in the racing world, the elusive Derby win remained one of the few gaps in her glittering sporting legacy.

King Charles now hopes to honour her memory and carry forward the royal family's equestrian tradition by finally making that dream a reality.

Speaking after a conversation with the monarch, Brian Finch, chairman of Epsom Downs Racecourse, revealed, “We were talking about him getting a Derby runner and he said, We’re working on it. Everybody is hoping the Royal Family will have a Derby winner soon.”

The visit underscored King Charles’s growing passion for horse racing, a legacy inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite her immense success in the sport, the Derby remained one of the few prizes to elude her. Now, the King appears determined to change that.

The King and Queen Camilla spent the day immersed in Newmarket’s racing heritage, visiting The National Stud, one of the UK’s leading thoroughbred breeding facilities.

The Stud serves as a centre for education and access, welcoming more than 6,000 visitors each year, including over 1,000 from schools, charities, and community organisations.

During a separate engagement in the region, they met Mark Ashton, chairman of Ipswich Football Club, at the King Edward VII Memorial Hall, further underlining their commitment to community and sporting causes.