King Charles and Queen Camilla attend landmark event at Royal residence

The flower show draws 20,000 visitors in just 24 hours

King Charles III and Queen Camilla brought royal flair to Norfolk today as they attended the much-loved Sandringham Flower Show.

The King and Queen were warmly welcomed by thousands of visitors as they toured the vibrant displays and met with exhibitors, gardeners, and members of the public during their visit to Sandringham Park.

They took time to admire prize winning blooms and chat with local horticultural talent, reinforcing their long standing support for rural traditions and community events.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Sandringham House and the historic Church of St Mary Magdalene, the one day event attracts around 20,000 visitors each year.

Now in its 141st year, the show is a cherished tradition, blending royal heritage with spectacular floral artistry.

It boasts impressive display gardens designed by leading names in horticulture, over 200 trade and charity stands, children’s entertainment, and a musical performance by the Springwood High School band.

A major draw is the Royal Marquees, where competitions in vegetables, fruit, flowers, and floral art showcase the talents of local residents.

Open classes also welcome entries from the wider public. In the Amateurs' Marquee, gardening and horticultural clubs go head-to-head in a judged display competition, while the Horticultural Trades Marquee is filled with stunning exhibits from nurseries and professionals.

Beyond the blooms, the show also makes a significant impact on the community. Profits from the event are donated to local charities, with the Show Committee having raised an impressive £825,000 for good causes to date.

While King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in high spirits at the Sandringham Flower Show, Camilla opened up about the challenges she’s been facing at home in her very own garden.

Chatting with a member of the public, the Queen joked, "Oh the weather, everything is wilting!” She went on to add with a smile, "I’ve never done so much watering in my life!"