William, Harry's cousin reflects emotionally on following Meghan Markle's footsteps

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin, Maddison May Brudenell, opened up about her bold decision of wearing a white wedding dress for her second marriage- following in Meghan Markle's footsteps.

Brienell, whose great-grandfather was Lord Mountbatten, married Canadian welder Bret Kapetanov in October 2024.

Although this was her second time walking down the aisle, Brudenell was determined to wear a traditional white gown.

Historically, white wedding dresses symbolised virginity, but in modern times, many brides opt for white regardless of previous marriages.

Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, did the same when she wed Prince Harry in 2018, wearing a custom gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

Meghan, now, 43, had previously been married to American film producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2014.

Brudenell recently opened up about her own experience, sharing that her mother, Edwina Hicks, initially opposed her decision to wear white.

Posting on Instagram, she referenced royal commentator Ingrid Seward's now-famous quote about Meghan Markle's choice of dress: 'In the monarch's view, it was not appropriate for a divorcee getting remarried in church to look quite so flamboyantly virginal.'

Brudenell explained: 'Not written about me but about Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, needless to say when this article was flung in my face last week, I did not bat an eyelid.

'Why was I unsurprised by reading this article? Because my mother, our late queen's god daughter, had said exactly the same to me. Other family members would agree she said.

'Pictured here: My mother helping me with my wedding veil before we were swept into the white pearl coloured Rolls Royce to the Church where I was to marry my knight in shinning armour @bretkapetanov.'

Brudenell continued: 'My mother listened to my wisdom and respected my style. I am blessed to have had that freedom, the pressures on the immediate Royal Family are extreme and we must pray for them.'