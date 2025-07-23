Buckingham Palace issues King Charles' video with message after Harry, Meghan's setback

King Charles III's office shares King Charles and Queen Camilla's latest video

Buckingham Palace Wednesday released an update on King Charles III and Queen Camilla's latest move, amid reports about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest setback.

The monarch and his wife Camilla showed off their good spirits as they greeted royal fans at Sandringham Flower Show during their latest outing.

The delightful video was shared by the royal family to their official Instagram with details about the couple's royal visit.

The Palace wrote: "The King and Queen have visited SandriFlower Show!

"Their Majesties met guests, members of local gardening and horticultural clubs and charity supporters, including members of the Medical Detection Dogs, of which The Queen is the Patron."

It continued: "The profits from each show are donated to local charities. To date, the Show Committee has given about £825,000 to good causes."

During the visit, the 78-year-old Queen also met a royal superfan who has endured hours of pain being inked with tattoos dedicated to the monarchy.

The King and Queen toured the exhibition tents, viewing winners in flower arranging, vegetable produce and baking.

