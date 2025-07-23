What will happen to Prince Andrew in 2026?

The Duke of York was mocked in a new stage show about his future role

Prince Andrew, who has avoided public eye since being stripped of his royal patronages over scandals, does not seem to get back his royal status.

The Duke of York was mocked in a new stage show, titled "By Royal Appointment", performed at London's Richmond Theatre in the West End.

The show, which began its four-night run on Tuesday and is inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth II's relationship with her personal dresser Angela Kelly, predicted about the disgraced royal's future role.

After confirming the late monarch had died in the year 2022, the narrator jumped back on stage to give the the Queen's favourite son update, hilariously revealing what would happen to Andrew in 2026.

He left the audience in in stitches as he said: "The Duke of York has signed up for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here."

The audience's laughter prompted the narrator to pause before making the other predictions.

Daisy Goodwin, the creator of ITV's Victoria, wrote the successful play, beginning with then-Prince Charles's investiture as Prince of Wales in 1969, and continuing up to the present day.

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband's entering the jungle would not be too unusual, given the fact that Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall came fourth in the reality show back in 2022.

In addition, Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's butler, was the runner-up in the fourth series of I'm A Celeb. Meanwhile, royal commentator Jennie Bond came second behind Kerry Katona in 2004.

The 65-year-old royal, along with his ex-wife Ferguson, is currently spending the majority of his time at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Andrew and Ferguson, who share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, separated in 1992 and later divorced in 1996.