King Charles decides future for old royal home as Frogmore remains empty

A royal family property, with strong ties to King Charles, emerged on the market in a surprising turn of events.

The monarch previously owned the scenic Edwardian country home, which is valued at £4.5 million (approximately $6.03 million), in of Dartmoor National Park.

The Brimptsmead Estate was originally built as a private hunting lodge but was sold in 1993 by Charles. However, he still holds fishing rights on the property, requiring warning 24 hours ahead.

It has been dubbed as a “truly rare opportunity to own freehold land in one of the most protected and treasured landscapes in the UK”.

Meanwhile, there have decisions pending regarding the abandoned former royal residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess were evicted from the Windsor home in 2021, following their exit from senior royal positions a year prior.

While it was suggested that Prince Andrew was going to move there in a bid to downgrade him from the Royal Lodge, the disgraced Duke’s resistance to the King’s order has kept Frogmore empty.

A report by Marie Claire indicated that the royal family is looking for “practical” use for the property rather than leaving it sitting empty. Selling the home is not on the cards, according to property expert Robin Edwards.

Although, it is a possibility that it could leased “to a high-profile tenant, particularly someone with strong royal connections” as leaving property of “this scale and significance to remain vacant could be controversial”.

As peace talks continue between Prince Harry and the King, it is possible that if Harry and Meghan were to move back, Frogmore “is a property they could still use”, per royal correspondent Rebecca English.

It remains to be seen what the monarch plans for the royal estate in the coming future.