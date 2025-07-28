Prince William presents 'extra medal' to Princess Charlotte after Lionesses' win

Prince William shares a sweet moment with Princess Charlotte after Lionesses' Euro 2025 victory.

The future king was seen playfully teasing his daughter,Princess Charlotte, before presenting her with a winner's medal following the Lionesses' triumphant win in the Euro 2025 final.

The Prince of Wales and his 10-year-old daughter looked upbeat and excited as they travelled to Switzerland on Sunday to cheer on the England women's team during the championship match.

It was undoubtedly a nerve-wracking game that ended 1-1 in extra time, with the Lionesses securing victory in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Serving as Patron of the Football Association, Prince William had the honour of awarding medals to both the English and Spanish teams after the final whistle.

During the course of the event, William appeared to have one extra medal remaining, which he warmly handed to Princess Charlotte.

Right after the match, Prince William and Princess Charlotte issued a rare joint message celebrating the Lionesses' achievement.

Their statement read: 'What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment@England.'

Notably, the message marked a royal first-signed off personally as: 'W & Charlotte.'

King Charles also extended his congratulations to the England team on behalf of the Royal Family.