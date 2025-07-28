Princess Kate's smart style strategy for Princess Charlotte goes viral: watch

The little Princess experienced a whirlwind of emotions during the nerve-wracking Euros final, cheering on the Lionesses from the stands alongside her father, Prince William.

However, the tense moments quickly turned into joy as England secured the championship title once again. Charlotte later joined her father on the pitch to personally congratulate the winning team.

Royal fans were quick to notice a sweet tribute from Charlotte to her mother, Princess Kate, who stayed home with Prince George and Prince Louis while William and Charlotte enjoyed their special father-daughter evening.

Charlotte looked stunning in a navy polka dot dress with ruffled sleeves layered with a cream-coloured cardigan.

Meanwhile, Prince William looked sharp in a classic suit. Fans of the Royal Family were quick to point out that Charlotte has worn the same dress before-showcasing her mother's well-known tradition of rewearing favourite pieces.

Commenting on Charlotte's fashion choice, one fan wrote: 'Same dress in different sizes on Princess Charlotte today. The dress looks invisibly longer and the skirt is fuller.

Princess Catherine often buys dresses in multiple colours and sizes-it seems Charlotte does too. Marvelous!

Another fan gushed: 'Princess Charlotte is such a beautiful child! She reminds me of the late Queen where she was younger.

Right after the match, Prince William and Princess Charlotte issued a rare joint message celebrating the Lionesses' achievement.

Their statement read: 'What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment@England.'

Notably, the message marked a royal first-signed off personally as: 'W & Charlotte.'