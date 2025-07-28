William, Harry's billionaire friend welcomes baby girl with 'classic' name

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have shared joyful news- the birth of their first child. The couple welcomed a baby girl, named Cosima Florence Grosvenor, in London and are said to be 'thrilled' by her arrival.

Hugh Grosvenor-the aristocrat and close friend of both Prince William and the Duke of Sussex-married Olivia in a high-profile ceremony last year.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in March. A spokesperson shared the delightful news on Sunday, stating: 'The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are thrilled to announce the birth of their baby daughter.

'Both the duchess and Cosima are doing well. 'the duke and duchess now look forward to spending this special time togethers as a family.'

Once dubbed one of Britain's most eligible bachelors, the Duke, who is also the godfather to Prince George and Prince Archie, still maintains close ties with both Prince William and Prince Harry, despite the brother's well-documented estrangement.

Last year, during the wedding of the Duke of Westminster, the future king was in attendance but Harry was notably missing from the event.

It was later revealed that while the Duke of Sussex had received an invite for the wedding, but refused it on grounds that his appearance with William would take the limelight away from the newly-weds.