Princess Eugenie makes blunder after King Charles delivers big news

Princess Eugenie had joined the royal family in major celebrations after King Charles delivered exciting news.

Prince William had travelled to Switzerland on Sunday along with daughter Princess Charlotte to watch England go up against Spain in the Women’s Euro Final.

As the Lionesses marked their victory, the monarch issued a personal message on behalf of the “whole family” to rejoice the special achievement for the nation. In support, Eugenie also shared the King’s message before sharing her own.

However, it seemed that the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made an error in her own statement.

The 35-year-old royal had posted a video from the Lionesses page of the team celebrating with their medals. A top the video, Eugenie wrote, “Come on @lionesses .. you absolute LEGANDS.”

Eugenie had spelled ‘legends’ incorrectly, but the royal must’ve been too excited to note the mistake even after the story had been posted.

She also shared the monarch’s statement with a flexed bicep emoji, which often represents a show of strength.

The social media posts came after a month-long hiatus. While Eugenie may not have been active on socials as much, she has recently become a prominent figure among the royals as the monarch assigned some crucial engagements to represent him.

Eugenie was chosen as the mentor for the '35 under 35' programme launched by the King's Foundation, to mark its 35th anniversary. The King was also seen expressing love to his niece during the Royal Ascot as he embraced her and kissed her hand in a heartfelt moment.