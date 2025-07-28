Princess Eugenie shows public support to King Charles with key message

Princess Eugenie joined King Charles and Prince William to mark a special occasion with a delightful message on social media.

For the unversed, England's Lionesses won the final of Women's Euro 2025 against Spain, making the whole nation proud, including the Princess of York.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared a video in which the winning team was celebrating their big milestone, stating, "Come on @lionesses... You absolute LEGEND."

Notably, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter showed public support to his uncle Charles by sharing his statement, congratulating Team England.

In his message, King Charles wrote, "This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the EUROS 2025."

"For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant 'football's coming home'. As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration."

"More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms."

"Well done, Lionesses. The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can!"