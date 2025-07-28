Princess Charlotte marks major royal milestone after attending Euro final

Princess Charlotte had already delighted royal fans when she made a surprise appearance with her father Prince William in Basel, Switzerland.

The young princess arrived at the St Jakob-Park stadium on Sunday for the intense Women’s Euros Final on Sunday as England emerged victorious over Spain.

While the Wales family, sans Prince Louis, this month at Wimbledon, this was the first time Charlotte had accompanied just her father to a sporting event.

Apart from her attendance at the game, Charlotte also marked a major royal first in her life, as she issued her first personal statement.

Kensington Palace shared the congratulatory message after the win.

“What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team,” the message began. “Enjoy this moment @england.”

The message was signed off as “W & Charlotte” a sign that it was personally sent from Prince William and his 10-year-old daughter.

Personal messages from senior members of the royal family are shared by the Palace. King Charles and Queen Camilla’s messages are shared via the Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the future King and Queen, share their messages via the Kensington Palace. These messages are marked by the initials of the royals, indicating that it came directly from them.

This is the first time Charlotte got to send a message of her own alongside her father. As the Wales family undergo a major transition with Prince George turning 12, it seems Charlotte is also climbing up her ranks in the family.