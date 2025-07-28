Kensington Palace shares delightful video as William, Charlotte celebrate

Prince William and Princess Charlotte were ecstatic as they witnessed the thrilling Women’s Euro Final unfold on Sunday at Basel, Switzerland.

The 10-year-old princess had surprised the public with her appearance at Jakob-Park. Her excitement was palpable when the Lionesses triumphed against Spain.

Charlotte joined William on the pitch and beamed with pride to watch the team came out to celebrate.

Kensington Palace shared highlights from the match and also wrote a message after the big win.

“An incredible night for @lionesses and @england in Basel,” the caption read. “Congratulations to Sarina, the team and all the support staff. Champions!”

Charlotte, dressed in a navy polka dress, was also joined by FA Chair Debbie Hewitt and FA CEO Mark Bullingham. The U.K.’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer was also present in the same box as the royals.

The Spanish royals Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía were also attending to support their country. Charlotte even got the opportunity to socialise with the two royals before the match.

Meanwhile, King Charles marked the special victory with a personal message on behalf of the royal family.

He wrote, “For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home’. As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration.”