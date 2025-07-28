Prince Andrew bids farewell to royal return as King Charles decides fate

Prince Andrew received heartbreaking news from King Charles despite the big relief in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

For the unversed, the FBI recently confirmed that no further charges will be pursued related to the sex offender case, which was seen as "optimistic" by the Duke of York.

However, a royal expert claimed that Sarah Ferguson's former husband's position among the Britons and in the royal family will remain unchanged, even though he is no longer involved in the legal drama.

As per news.com.au's Bronte Coy, Andrew's royal dream has shattered as the monarch seems to have "no appetite" for his brother's return.

In conversation with Sky News Australia, "The reports are that technically, the FBI are not pursuing any third-party charges (in relation to the Epstein case), and it seems that, in that regard, that shadow that has been cast over Andrew over the last few years is over now."

"But when it comes to his royal duties and public life, nothing has changed," the royal expert added.

Prince Andrew has been making it to the negative headlines since his shocking Newsnight interview. His association with Jeffrey and the recent alleged involvement in a spy scandal portrayed the royal family in a bad light, causing a serious conflict between him and the King.

Bronte revealed, "There's no appetite from the British public for him to return to Royal duties. And there seems to be no appetite at all from The King."

The royal commentator said that it is a big reminder for the Duke of York that, despite being freed from FBI inquiry, he will "continue living life the way he was before..."

It is important to note that the final decision about Prince Andrew's royal future has not been confirmed by the officials yet.