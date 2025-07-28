Princess Charlotte's sweet moment with Spanish royals wins hearts

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s only daughter, Charlotte, attended her first overseas football game

Princess Charlotte won hearts with a sweet display of sportsmanship with the Spanish royal family.

On Sunday, July 27, the 10-year-old princess joined her father, Prince William, at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final in Switzerland, marking her first overseas game.

As England clinched a dramatic penalty shootout win against Spain, Charlotte — the only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate — was spotted chatting with Princess Leonor, 19, and Infanta Sofia, 18 — daughters of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

It marked the first meeting of the distant cousins; both Prince William and King Felipe are descendants of Queen Victoria.

A heartwarming photo captured the trio just before kickoff, with Charlotte leaning across William to speak with the Spanish princesses in the royal box.

Another image later shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram showed all five royals posing after halftime. “Bring on the second half! May the best team win,” read the caption.

Meanwhile, Spain’s royal household posted its own snaps from inside St. Jakob-Park, where Leonor and Sofia were seen chatting with William and Charlotte in the stands.