Archie, Lilibet play key role in Prince Harry’s olive branch to uncle William

Prince Harry takes important step to secure future in Prince William reign

It would appear that as the frosty relations between Prince Harry and his father King Charles are beginning to thaw, Prince William has also been included in the peace talks.

Earlier this month, top aides of Sussexes and the King’s communication secretary were photographed together in London in what appeared to be a casual meeting.

While Prince William’s representation was not present during the ‘secret peace summit’, Harry seemed to have extended an olive branch to his brother, despite them not being on speaking terms.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have maintained that even though they have stepped down from their own senior royal positions, they would want their two children to have the choice to return to royal fold.

Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, could’ve held a key position in the royal family, especially when their uncle William ascended to the throne.

William, though, is still furious with his brother about everything that has been said about the royal family in Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare. On the other hand, Harry still has his grievances, but he is now making strides towards a truce.

A source told Mail on Sunday that the Duke is offering to share his diary engagements not just to the Buckingham Palace but also to Kensington Palace. Insiders believes that this move is intended to “deconflict”.

They also noted that it was a “significant milestone” between the two brothers especially since these conflicts were “relished” by the Sussexes.

It is also possible that Archie and Lilibet could have inspired that change of heart for Harry.

“Before that meeting between their aides in London, conflicts of interest or clashes of publicity were relished and even perhaps encouraged by the Sussexes,” the source said. “Now, Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about ‘deconflicting’ with his family.”

Although, Harry “still doesn’t like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won’t change” but if the royal family has “full sight of his movements they can at least plan accordingly. It’s a significant gesture.”