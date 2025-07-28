Future queen takes big step after shocking defeat: Tearful moment

Princess Leonor supports her country's players after the Lionesses secures their historic champions of Europe title

Leonor, the future Queen of Spain, joined her younger sister to support their country's players after the Lionesses secured their historic champions of Europe title in Presence of Britain's future king William and his daughter Princess Charlotte.

Spain's royal family turned to social media with a video of Princess Leonor, 19, and Infanta Sofia, 18, visiting Spain's Women's football team in the changing rooms after their defeat.

They captioned the post: "The Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía have congratulated @SEFutbolFem for their great work in the #WEURO2025".

In the video, Princess Leonor said: "Que no perdáis esa energía que tenéis. ¡Enhorabuena!"

Which translates to: "Don't lose that energy you have. Congratulations!"

Leonor and Sofia began applauding the team and their manager, Montse Tomé, who looked distraught after losing to England.

The Lionesses and Spain's Women's team ended extra time on a 1-1 score, leading to a penalty shootout. England roared to victory with Chloe Kelly scoring the deciding penalty, leading to the country's first win in a final, male or female, taking place on foreign soil.

Prince William and Princess Charlotte attended the match, where they cheered on the Lionesses. At halftime, the Prince of Wales took to social media with a photograph of himself, Charlotte, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

In 2023, Queen Letizia of Spain flew to Australia to support the Women's Football team play against the Lionesses in the Women's World Cup. Her presence was amplified by William's absence, despite his role as President of the Football Association at the time.

The Prince of Wales has since stepped down in his role as president, but continues to be a patron.

After the Lionesses' victory, William and Charlotte wrote: "What a game! @Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England. W & Charlotte".