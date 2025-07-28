Sarah Ferguson makes statement as King finalises Prince Andrew's position

Sarah Ferguson shared a new message as King Charles made a final decision about his position in the royal family following the relief in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

On July 27, the Duchess of York took part in celebrations after England's Lionesses beat Spain in the Women's Euro 2025 final.

Sarah shared photos on her Instagram stories, showcasing the victorious women of Team England rejoicing in their special win.

She wrote, "Wow! A huge congratulations to our @lionesses, you are incredible." The mother-of-two added clapping and crown emojis in her caption.

Sarah breaks the silence on social media with a heartfelt message for Lionesses after almost a month.

Notably, the Duchess of York made her first statement amid shocking reports related to her former husband's future in the royal family.

Recently, royal expert Bronte Coy made a major revelation about Andrew's unchanged royal fate despite the FBI's decision not to pursue any third-party charges in the Epstein case.

During a conversation with Sky News Australia, she said, "Andrew has been out of royal duties for five years, ever since his disastrous Newsnight interview, and he's had several controversies- his ties to Epstein were just one of them."

However, Bronte shared that King Charles and the British public have "no appetite" for the Duke to return to royal duties, which might be upsetting news for the Yorks, including Sarah, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.