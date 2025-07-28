Princess Anne shows off strength, grace as she honours late royal

Princess Anne steps out to honour late royal ahead milestone birthday

Princess Anne marked a special milestone with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, during her latest royal engagement.

The Princess Royal visited the Royal Ocean Racing Club in Cowes on the Isle of Wight to honour her late father, Prince Philip, who was passionate about sailing.

Anne showed off strength and grace as she marked the club's 100th anniversary with her husband.

As per Hello! Magazine, Anne wore a cream blazer with navy piping and dark blue trousers. On the other hand, Tim Laurence donned a blue jacket, light coloured trousers, a white shirt and a yellow patterned tie.

The power royal couple also witnessed a fly past from the Red Arrows.

For the unversed, Princess Anne has been following in the footsteps of her father with her love for sailing.

Earlier, the hardest-working royal revealed her love for sports during an interview with Royal Yachting Association (RYA) magazine.

She said, "For me, it's important to have time away and sailing really is time away."

Anne added, "It gives you a complete change from anything you're doing and from my perspective, having a boat on the west coast of Scotland gives me two things – time away and in an attractive area."