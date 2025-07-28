Prince William, Princess Charlotte celebration takes unexpected turn

Prince William, Prince Charlotte celebration takes unexpected turn

Prince William and Princess Charlotte's celebratory moment took an unexpected turn.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales was accompanied by her daughter at the Women's Euro 2025 final between England and Spain.

The father-daughter duo witnessed the Lionesses' major win at St. Jakob-Park Stadium in Switzerland on July 27.

For the first time, Charlotte released a joint statement with her 'papa,' lauding the incredible performance of England's women's team.

The Waleses wrote, "What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe, and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @england."

However, some fans took offence at William bringing Charlotte to the match but not his sons, Prince George and Princess Lilibet.

A few believe that the future King might not take women's football seriously, as he is often spotted with his eldest son at men's soccer matches.

As per Tyla, one fan wrote on X, "Where's Prince George, who is a huge England football fan? Is the women's game not equal to the men's then?"

Another social media user penned, "Again, Prince William sending the message that women’s football is not real football; it’s football for girls."

Netizens lauded King Felipe as he was earlier photographed with his daughter, Infanta Sofia, at men’s games.

"He’s never taken Charlotte to a men’s game, just George. Unlike Felipe, who takes Infanta Sofia to men’s games as well," netizens said.

It is pertinent to note that Prince George, who turns 12, will not be travelling with his father for safety reasons as per the royal protocols, which could be the reason behind his absence.