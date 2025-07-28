King Charles arrives in Scotland after ruling against Donald Trump meeting

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the world leaders will not meet during their overlapping Scotland visits

King Charles has arrived in Scotland where Donald Trump is also visiting, but the two world leaders have decided not to meet.

On Monday, July 28 — three days after Trump arrived for his own week-long visit — the monarch travelled to the north coast of Caithness, Scotland, to mark an important day in the country’s nuclear cleanup mission.

Hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, the event marks the 70th anniversary of the Dounreay Nuclear site, Scotland’s largest nuclear clean-up and demolition project that once served as the UK's centre for fast reactor research. It also marks the 50th anniversary of the Pacific Nuclear Transport Limited, and the 20th anniversary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

Meanwhile, Trump’s visit — from July 25 to July 29 — includes stops at Turnberry and Aberdeen, where he met with Prince Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.

But although the monarch and the U.S. president are in the same country, Buckingham Palace previously announced that they will not meet. The main reason cited was schedulling clashes.

Instead, Charles, 76, and Trump, 79, will meet during latter’s U.K. State Visit from September 17 to 19.

The Palace confirmed two weeks ago that “the President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom…”