Queen Camilla left in shock after royal fan makes unusual gesture

Queen Camilla was taken by surprise after she witnessed a rather unusual gesture from a royal fan during her Sandringham visit on Wednesday.

King Charles’s wife was accompanying the monarch to the annual Flower show when Phil Smith, a fan from Northampton, England, showed Camilla an unexpected way to express his admirations.

Phil had gotten royal-themed tattoos. He inked Queen Elizabeth’s royal cypher on his ankle, with the cyphers of King Charles and Queen Camilla just above. He then hiked up his shorts to reveal the couple’s joint cypher, a new addition to his tattoo collection, via The Mirror.

When Camilla first saw the massive ink, she gasped and turned to tell one of the protection officers, “Look, he’s got one too.”

Speaking to the press afterwards, Phil revealed that he had been writing letters to Camilla since before she married Charles in 2005.

“Honestly, she’s just great,” he said. “We exchange letters. She knew who I was. She asked how long it took and I told her about two and a half hours. But I told her this one bloody hurt. She just finds it hilarious. She pulled her police officer’s sleeve and said ‘look, it’s catching on!’”

He remarked that Camilla is “fabulous” and they “just hit it off”.

“I love the Royal Family and she in particular has got a good sense of humour. She frequently responds,” he added.