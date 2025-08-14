King Charles spotted in lowkey Scottish village outing ahead of huge event

The monarch visited Ballater in Aberdeenshire ahead of the Highland Games

King Charles quietly slipped into a Scottish village for a low-key royal stop before heading to Balmoral for his summer retreat.

On Tuesday, August 12, the 76-year-old monarch paid a visit to Ballater, a small Aberdeenshire village just miles from Balmoral Castle. According to the Court Circular, he was there to inspect the new banner of the Clan Farquharson at Victoria Hall, joined by His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Alexander Manson, and Clan Chieftain Philip Farquharson.

Ballater is gearing up for the Highland Games on Thursday, August 14, a centuries-old Scottish tradition featuring piping contests, Highland dancing, and the famous Hill Race. During his visit, the King also met members of the Invercauld Highlanders, who will escort the Clan chief onto the games field, and the Pipes and Drums of the Scots College from Sydney, Australia.

The low-key outing flew under the radar until a bystander snapped photos and shared them online.

“The King popped into town today; a ceremony to had over new colours [sic],” wrote

It comes just days after Balmoral’s official Instagram account announced its summer closure to the public, hinting the royals’ holiday was about to begin.

Balmoral has been the royal family’s summer sanctuary since Queen Victoria’s reign, cherished especially by the late Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles has carried on the tradition since taking the throne, with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children often joining him for part of the season.