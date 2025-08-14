Prince Andrew's ex denies being 'banned' from launch party of bombshell book

'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York' makes bombshell claims about King Charles III's brother

Lady Victoria Hervey is shutting down claims she was snubbed from the launch of a new tell-all about Prince Andrew’s family.

Author Andrew Lownie is hosting a party tonight (Thursday, August 14) at The London Library to celebrate his book, Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York. But according to Richard Eden at the Daily Mail, the 90s ‘It Girl’ and former girlfriend of Prince Andrew was left off the guest list after making remarks about the book.

Eden claimed that publicist Brian Basham had asked if Lady Victoria could attend as his plus-one, but Lownie allegedly replied, “Look forward to seeing you, but she’s barred.”

Lady Victoria, however, insists the story is nonsense.

“I definitely was not planning on going anywhere near that party. It was a joke I had with Brian Basham saying he would say I was Mrs Basham and I said I would come in a wig! Never would have gone though. The guy has a really unhealthy obsession with the Yorks. Jacob Rees-Moggs’s interview with him was brilliant tv,” she told the Daily Express.

The socialite, daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol, was a fixture of the 90s party scene and has previously spoken openly about her brief romance with Prince Andrew in 1999, as well as her links to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.