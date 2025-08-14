Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix deal comes with big challenges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, alongside Netflix, thrilled fans by confirming that their partnership will continue, with new projects on the way.

For context, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a five-year-deal with Netflix after stepping down as working member sof the Royal Family in 2020.

Following this, Meghan herself confirmed the news via her Instagram account writing: 'The best moments are made to be shared With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix.'

As of now, the couple's renewed collaboration with Netflix has been described as an 'elegant way to cut ties' with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they are unable to deliver projects that the streaming company values, according to a source.

The agreement, valued at £75m over five years, had an expiration date of 2025.

However, a source has said this allows Netflix to easily stop working with the famous couple if they see no value in fresh projects produced by the couple.

A source in the TV industry told the Mail: 'This announcement is potentially an elegant way for Netflix to cut ties with the Sussexes if they don't come up with anything juicy and personal-such as their 2022 docu-series Harry & Meghan.'

Regarding the payment agreement, a spokesperson for the couple said: 'I can say no more owing to commercially confidential contractual agreements.'

A Netflix spokesman added: 'A syou can imagine, and as with all the talent Netflix works with, we don't discuss fees or deal terms.'

Netflix also confirmed the second season of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle program With Love, Meghan will be released later this month.