Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie to swallow bitter pill over son’s sad decision

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are parents to Lady Louise and James Wessex, are set for a major life change as their son takes a big decision.

James, who has named Earl of Wessex, was waiting on an important update as he was making plans for the future. The 17-year-old royal is anticipated to have received his A-levels results as had been studying at the Radley College.

Prince Edward and Sophie’s daughter is already in college in Scotland and now it seems James is next to move out of his family home to pursue his studies, leaving the parents as empty-nesters.

However, it is possible that the royal couple would not be announcing any official plans for their son as he goes through the major transition. Royal experts seem to agree with the pattern.

“The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s children have largely grown up out of the public eye, so plans for their future education are not likely to be released in advance, Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, told Hello!.

However, she did note that James could be planning a gap year as well as he considers his next step in life.

“There’s definitely a pattern for the royals to take gap years abroad before enrolling at university,” the expert explained. “Campuses in other cities are likely to afford them a greater deal of privacy than being in London, and means that they get the full student experience.”

It remains to be seen what is in store for James and if he follows in the footsteps of his sister and cousin Prince William and head to St Andrew’s University in Scotland. Also, it would be an apt choice since his parents are the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.