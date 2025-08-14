Beatrice, Eugenie's public support wouldn't help Prince Andrew amid scandal

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's public support would not benefit their scandal-hit father, Prince Andrew or their mother, Sarah Ferguson, following the recent wave of allegations against their famous parents.

According to a new and explosive biography titled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks by Andrew Lownie, the strained family dynamic is attributed to Andrew's hedonistic lifestyle, controversial friendships, and secretive money-making ventures,' and even his inappropriate remarks about Princess Kate- the details of which remains a mystery.

The biography further alleges that Prince William has made efforts to remove Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson from Royal Lodge, a 30-room residence in Windsor-due to Andrew's failure to properly maintain the property.

So far, the York sisters have remained quiet since the claims became public. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, who has also written biographies on the royal family, both daughters will be 'finding this very difficult-it's a horrid time.'

'I am not surprised they have not come out and said anything in his defence. For his girls to show their solidarity publicly wouldn't benefit them in any way,' Seward said, according to the Daily Mail.

Another source added: 'They are keeping their distance from their dad.'

For context, the timing of the book's release coincides with Princess Beatrice's 37th birthday.