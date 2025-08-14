Prince William and Princess Anne set for epic rivalry as loyalties clash

Princess Anne and her nephew Prince William are expected to cheer on opposing teams from the royal box

Prince William and his aunt Princess Anne face an unexpected rivalry as their loyalties clash.

Next week, the second game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup tournament hosted in England sees Scotland and Wales going head-to-head. Notably, the Prince of Wales is Patron of Welsh Rugby, while the Princess Royal holds the title of Patron of Scottish Rugby.

Though nothing is confirmed yet, the royal duo could easily make the trip to cheer on their respective teams. And it wouldn’t be the first time this year that William or Anne have brought royal star power to the rugby scene.

In March, Prince William along with his wife Princess Kate attended the Six Nations match between England and Wales, with Kate supporting her team as Patron of the English Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

Meanwhile, Anne, the younger sister of King Charles III, is also known for her loyal support of Scotland’s teams.

As the host nation, England will face the USA in the opening game of the tournament.

Kate may also choose to attend despite currently holidaying with her family. The Princess of Wales has been a regular fixture at major sporting events this year, from presenting trophies at Wimbledon to joining William, George, and Charlotte at the men’s final.