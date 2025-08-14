Princess Charlene shares 'heartbreak' over cousin's drowning

Charlene rose to fame as a champion swimmer before meeting Prince Albert of Monaco

Princess Charlene has not been able to heal from what she describes as a 'devastating' family loss.

The wife of Monaco's reigning Prince Albert revealed that the death of her five-year-old cousin deeply affected her.

Reflecting on the incident, Charlene became emotional and shared what she believes could help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

For context, the Princess was speaking about her cousin, Richard, who died when she herself was just a child.

'Richard drowned in a river, very close to my uncle's house,' Charlene began.

'He was only five years old. it was devastating for our whole family. I don't think that kind of pain ever really goes away, she concluded.'

She told Ouest-France that the take away from her experience has been the importance water safety.

To that end, Charlene declared that learning to swim 'should be a fundamental right, just like learning to read.'

Born in Zimbabwe in 1978, Charlene rose to fame as a champion swimmer before meeting Prince Albert of Monaco at a swimming event in 2000.

Their love story blossomed over six years, culminating in a grand two-day wedding ceremony in 2011.