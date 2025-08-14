Why Princess Kate gives this one bag the royal cold shoulder

Why Princess Kate sticks to clutches and top handles

Princess Kate has long been hailed as the epitome of modern British elegance, effortlessly blending timeless sophistication with fresh, contemporary flair.

From her charming polka dot dresses to her chic off-duty ensembles, the Princess of Wales’ wardrobe is nothing short of enviable and her accessories are often the crowning touch.

While she’s known for rocking a statement hat and has a well-documented love for sleek clutches and stylish top-handle bags, there’s one particular style you’ll almost never see her carry.

Princess Kate is rarely spotted with a crossbody bag and when she does carry one, she almost always opts to hold it by the handle rather than wear it across her body.

Royal fashion watchers believe the reason lies in both style and practicality. HELLO!’s lifestyle writer Katie Daly notes, “Learning from Queen Elizabeth, Kate always favours a top handle or clutch over a crossbody bag.

These smaller bags with short straps add a touch of glamour to any outfit and keep it looking fresh and modern. Meanwhile, a crossbody bag can drag a look down, while a compact style keeps the outfit looking structured and never overdone.”

She adds that her personal favourite is the quilted Chanel box bag Kate carried in Boston in 2022, describing it as “sublime.”

Beyond aesthetics, there’s also a functional reason behind the Princess’s choice.

A crossbody strap can easily slip or get in the way during official engagements especially when shaking hands making a neat top-handle or clutch the far more royal-friendly option.