Mariah Carey keeps Meghan Markle out of conversation about Royals

Mariah Carey did not mention Meghan Markle's name during a new interview, despite having previously interacted with the Duchess of Sussex on her podcast.

The pop star was basically asked about the members of the Royal Family ahead of her performance at Sandringham later this month.

Carey failed to mention Meghan, instead naming the Duchess of York. She said: 'Sarah Ferguson I thought she was cool.'

Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé have both had interactions with Meghan Markle in the past. Carey appeared on an episode of Meghan's Archetypes podcast in 2022, where she famously called Meghan a diva.

Meghan said: 'I think that's really important for people to remember that there might be the persona, and yes, the diva thing, we can play into it. It's not something I connect to.'

Carey added: 'You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan.'

For the context, King Charles's Norfolk residence, Sandringham Estate, will temporarily close to the public from August 14 to 17 due to the upcoming Heritage Live concert series.

The event will feature performances by artists including Mariah Carey, Stereophonics, and Michael Bublé, all of whom have connections to Meghan Markle.

The concert series offers ticket-holders a rare opportunity to enjoy the estate's grounds, but the King will not be in residence during the event. King Charles is expected to spend the summer months in Scotland, following royal tradition.