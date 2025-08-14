Princess Anne removed from royal family page in shocking move by Palace

Princess Anne was delivered a shocking update from the Buckingham Palace as the hardest working member of the royal family was set to mark an important milestone.

The Princess Royal will be celebrating her 75th birthday on Friday with a royal engagement at the Palace with all the charities that she supports.

However, just hours ahead of her milestone, King Charles’s office was forced to remove Anne from the Royal Family website after glaring error was discovered by the keen-eyed royal watchers.

The Palace had reportedly published a list of ‘fun facts’ about the Princess to mark birthday but had to immediately take the whole page down after it labelled Anne as a “stepmother”.

Anne, who is a mother to Peter Philips and Zara Tindall, was noted as having two stepchildren through her marriage to Tim Laurence and even named them as Tom and Amy. Just as screenshots started making rounds on social media, the Palace swiftly removed the page.

Admiral Sir Tim Laurence was not married before his wedding to Anne in 1992 and the couple has stayed together for 32 years.

Meanwhile, an official portrait was released by the Palace to mark the birthday of the beloved royal. However, Anne has strictly advised her aides to not make a fuss about her big day, staying true to her workaholic reputation.

“Anne’s policy is: ‘I will do things for my birthdays that have a zero, but I won't do things for my birthdays that have a five,’” Royal Nikkah had revealed.

She added that Anne will only celebrate her birthdays with a zero.