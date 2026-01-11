Zara Tindall brings exciting New Year gift for royal family

Magic Millions also shared a sweet photo of Zara

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, who is currently in Australia with husband Mike, is bringing an exciting New Year gift for the royal family.

In a joint post with Mike Tindall, Magic Millions shared the exciting update about Zara.

The post reads, “Zara takes home the Polo trophy for team Pommery Champagne this afternoon.”

It said, “We love seeing long time Magic Millions Ambassadors, Zara and Mike Tindall each year and Mike Tindall each year.

“To make this visit even more sweeter, Zara takes home the Polo trophy for team Pommery Champagne this afternoon, while the morning saw her saddle up Rescoria in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup!”

The post added, “With Mike and Zara set to sell four yearlings in the Magic Millions sale, as well as attend the TAB Magic Millions Barrier Draw on Tuesday morning at Kurrawa Beach, Broadbeach, we’re excited for a big week ahead with the Tindalls.”

Earlier, the Magic Millions also shared a sweet photo of Zara, saying “A special moment in the arena today.”

Olympic equestrian Zara Tindall MBE took to the ring as an exhibition rider in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup Final, riding the beautiful grey, Rescoria - (Testa Rossa (AUS, 1996) x Big Brown (USA, 2004)), who was bred by none other than our own Gerry Harvey.

“We’re so thrilled to witness another wonderful example of a Thoroughbred thriving in a new career beyond racing.”

“Congratulations Zara, a standout ride and a fitting celebration of the talent, adaptability and future of these exceptional horses,” the post adds.