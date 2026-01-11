Zara Tindall brings exciting New Year gift for royal family
“We’re so thrilled to witness another wonderful example of a Thoroughbred thriving in a new career beyond racing.”
Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, who is currently in Australia with husband Mike, is bringing an exciting New Year gift for the royal family.
In a joint post with Mike Tindall, Magic Millions shared the exciting update about Zara.
The post reads, “Zara takes home the Polo trophy for team Pommery Champagne this afternoon.”
It said, “We love seeing long time Magic Millions Ambassadors, Zara and Mike Tindall each year and Mike Tindall each year.
“To make this visit even more sweeter, Zara takes home the Polo trophy for team Pommery Champagne this afternoon, while the morning saw her saddle up Rescoria in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup!”
The post added, “With Mike and Zara set to sell four yearlings in the Magic Millions sale, as well as attend the TAB Magic Millions Barrier Draw on Tuesday morning at Kurrawa Beach, Broadbeach, we’re excited for a big week ahead with the Tindalls.”
Earlier, the Magic Millions also shared a sweet photo of Zara, saying “A special moment in the arena today.”
Olympic equestrian Zara Tindall MBE took to the ring as an exhibition rider in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup Final, riding the beautiful grey, Rescoria - (Testa Rossa (AUS, 1996) x Big Brown (USA, 2004)), who was bred by none other than our own Gerry Harvey.
“We’re so thrilled to witness another wonderful example of a Thoroughbred thriving in a new career beyond racing.”
“Congratulations Zara, a standout ride and a fitting celebration of the talent, adaptability and future of these exceptional horses,” the post adds.
-
Prince William takes bold move amid Meghan Markle's plans to visit Britain
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about ultimate high-stakes gamble: 'It's a bloodbath'
-
Prince Harry offering King Charles to take part in Invictus Games 2027 is 'not an olive branch'
-
Inside Prince William's secret 'war plan' against Harry
-
Princess Diana's secret regret about her sons William and Harry revealed
-
Prince William gears up for a slap to the face as Prince Harry awaits second win
-
Prince Harry’s return to the UK with Archie, Lilibet: ‘Will Meghan finally pull the trigger?’
-
Fears mount against Prince Harry: ‘He’ll record so that he can use every word’