Inside Prince William's secret 'war plan' against Harry

Prince William reportedly began preparing for a fallout with his brother Prince Harry long before the royal rift exploded into public.

As per royal insiders, the future King sensed the trouble when Harry and Meghan Markle began discussing stepping back from royal life.

In her book Palace Papers, royal biographer Tina Brown revealed that William privately admitted "I'm afraid the wheels are going to fall off with Harry," asking retired palace aide to return temporarily to manage the looming crisis.

Tino also wrote in her Sunday Times bestseller, released in 2022, "Like any divorce, much of the conflict came down to money and, as usual in this saga, there were hot temperaments and cold misunderstandings," referring to Harry and Meghan's decision to step back in early 2020.

Now, sources believe that William has little interest in reconciliation with Prince Harry, despite reports claiming otherwise. While the Duke of Sussex hope for improved relations with King Charles, relationship with Prince William remains frozen.

This comes as Harry's security arrangements in the UK is being reviewed after he wrote to Home Secretary following her appointment and submitted formal request for risk assessment to Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

"It's now a formality. Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed-on for Harry," an insider shared.