Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about ultimate high-stakes gamble: 'It's a bloodbath'

Meghan and Harry could lose everything they put in

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued a strong warning regarding their ‘ultimate high-stakes gamble’ with insiders saying “millions are already gone.”

Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, has claimed Meghan and Harry didn’t just launch their new lifestyle venture, they bankrolled it themselves, convinced it would explode into a billion-dollar empire.

He further said, “No silent partners. No wealthy backers. Just their own money… and a whole lot of faith.”

However, sources say Meghan and Harry personally paid for all the inventory tied to As Ever brand — from jam and honey to candles, teas, and edible flower sprinkles — believing demand would go global fast. It didn’t.

The royal source further claimed, “They were absolutely convinced this was the one.

“They thought it would be bigger than Goop, bigger than anything Meghan had ever done. They went all in.”

“That inventory isn’t cheap,” the retail insider explains. “This isn’t Etsy pricing. This is luxury production, luxury packaging, luxury storage — all paid for upfront.”

Another source says, “Harry and Meghan didn’t want interference or opinions. They wanted total control — and total upside.”

But total control also means total risk, the expert warned.

Now insiders fear Meghan and Harry could lose everything they put in.

“If this doesn’t move fast, it’s a bloodbath,” one source warns bluntly. “Unsold stock, sunk costs, zero bailout.”

About the royal couple's true feelings, the friends insisted Meghan sees this as a “global expansion moment,” not a crisis. But behind the scenes, the mood is darker.

The insider went on saying Meghan and Harry believed this would make them billions, “Instead, they’re staring at the possibility that millions are already gone.”

“It’s the ultimate high-stakes gamble — and the Sussexes have no safety net left”, Rob continued.