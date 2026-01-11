Prince Harry offering King Charles to take part in Invictus Games 2027 is 'not an olive branch'

'Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony'

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to reports the Duke is expected to offer an olive branch to King Charles by inviting him to Invictus Games 2027.

Commenting on the reports, the expert took to X, and tweeted “Harry offering his father, King Charles, to take part in the Invictus Games in July 2027 is not an olive branch.”

She further said, “It could put his father in a very difficult position.”

Recently, The Sun, citing insiders reported Harry will ask father King Charles to open his Invictus Games when it returns to the UK next year — in a major thawing of relations.

The monarch and Harry had two brief ­meetings in recent years but the olive branch could see them both on stage in Birmingham, where Harry will “fulfil a dream” with the King at his side for the opening ceremony.

A source said: “Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus — and he wants him to open the games alongside him.

“Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side.

“It is appropriate because Invictus is returning to the UK for the first time since 2014, and given Charles is Head of the Armed Forces.

“Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony.”