Bethenny Frankel uses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as business cautionary tale

The television personality and entrepreneur has been openly critical of Meghan and Harry in the past

Bethenny Frankel is giving her two cents about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s business endeavours.

Being named US Weekly’s Entrepreneur of the Year, the Real Housewives of NYC alum knows a thing or two about building a successful business empire. She also knows that the “relatability” factor is why many celeb brands don’t take off, and she used the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s story as a cautionary tale.

Frankel, 50, observed that although they are “good, decent people” who “didn’t want the fame,” Meghan and Harry also “didn’t want to give up the lifestyle.”

“Now they’re living in Montecito [California], and it’s hard for things to land. It’s hard to land all of those things, and they wanted to do it in a timely manner because they realised there was a certain window of opportunity, so they made all these different deals” she added.

The Sussexes have been busy with multiple projects ever since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, including their bombshell 2022 Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. Their five-year deal with the streaming giant was recently extended, mainly including Meghan’s TV series With Love, Meghan, and her lifestyle brand As Ever.

Frankel noted, “Business is really hard. I respect that relationship and that loyalty to each other, and I just don’t think it’s that easy. If it was so easy, everybody would be good at doing it.”