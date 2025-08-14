Princess Beatrice’s secret haven unveiled in ultra rare footage

Princess Beatrice’s chic palace room hides a romantic nod to her 2019 Italian proposal

Princess Beatrice enjoys a truly regal address and it’s in one of London’s most historic royal residences.

The King’s niece is among the select few who can call a palace home, residing in a private section of the magnificent St James’s Palace with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their children.

Though the palace itself is closed to the public, glimpses inside are exceptionally rare. Now, thanks to a brand-new video released by the Royal Collection Trust, royal fans have been treated to an exclusive peek behind those famous walls.

The newly released footage offers a breathtaking tour through some of St James’s Palace’s most opulent spaces from a sweeping red-carpeted staircase to the regal red, white, and gold Queen Anne Room.

Viewers were also treated to the grandeur of the entrée room, lined with towering portraits, before the camera swept into the Throne Room, each space as spectacular as the last.

Royal fans were quick to revel in the rare access, flooding the comments with praise.

“Love the St James’s Palace content! There are almost no plans of the state rooms or internal portraits online, so it’s still fairly mysterious,” one admirer wrote, while another simply declared: “Sublime.”

As for Princess Beatrice’s private quarters within the palace, they remain mostly under wraps though the royal has offered the occasional glimpse during virtual interviews.

In a past interview, Sarah Ferguson’s daughter offered a rare peek inside her home, sitting in a chic, neutral-toned room that featured a particularly sentimental detail.

The image, believed to depict an Italian landscape with sunlit hills, clustered buildings, and brilliant blue skies, is thought to be a nod to the couple’s 2019 engagement in Italy.