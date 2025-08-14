King Charles sends stirring message straight from heart of London

King Charles has pledged that the sacrifices made by the heroes of VJ Day “shall never be forgotten” in a heartfelt address to the nation ahead of Friday’s 80th anniversary commemorations.

In a pre-recorded speech from the Morning Room at Clarence House, the monarch delivers a six-minute tribute that draws inspiration from his grandfather King George VI’s historic wartime broadcast.

Reflecting on the courage and unity that defined the victory, Charles praises the men and women who “gave us more than freedom; they left us the example of how it can and must be protected.”

He highlights how triumph was secured through extraordinary collaboration “across vast distances, faiths and cultural divides,” and delivers a poignant reminder that “in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear but the arms you link.”

A newly released photograph from Buckingham Palace captures the monarch seated solemnly at his desk inside his London home, hands clasped in quiet reflection.

His full six minute address will be broadcast at 7:30am on Friday, before he and Queen Camilla lead a poignant service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

They will be joined by Second World War veterans, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and members of the public paying tribute to the historic occasion.

Victory over Japan Day marks Japan’s surrender to the Allies on 15 August 1945, following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, bringing the Second World War to a close.

After laying floral tributes at the Arboretum’s remembrance service, the King will visit memorials and meet members of VJ associations, before he and the Queen attend a reception for veterans and their families hosted by the Royal British Legion.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will represent the royal family in Scotland, attending a commemorative service at the Scottish National War Memorial in Edinburgh Castle, organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland.