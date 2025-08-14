Queen Mary’s casual comeback style stuns

Queen Mary marks public comeback in polished style

Queen Mary made a stylish return to the spotlight on Wednesday, stepping out for the opening of Headspace Tårnby near Copenhagen after nearly three weeks away from public engagements.

The 53 year old Australian born Danish royal exuded effortless elegance in a coordinated Ralph Lauren outift, pairing a striped linen-blend jacket casually scrunched at the sleeves with matching wide leg, tapered-waist trousers.

Queen Mary completed her outfit with Gianvito Rossi’s chic ‘Asia 70’ tan leather sandals and a selection of gleaming jewels, proving her summer break hasn’t dulled her sartorial shine.

According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, she elevated her post-summer look with the ‘Large Delphis’ gold hoop earrings by Dulong, the ‘Marrakech Necklace’ by Louise Grønlykke, and the ‘Ribbon Diamond Bracelet’ by Atelier NOTKIN.

Fashion expert and HELLO!’s Junior Lifestyle Writer, Josh Osman, believes the choice was a masterstroke.

“Queen Mary likes to make a statement with her looks, and with her return to royal duties, she’s picked an outfit that perfectly symbolises her as a royal,” he says.

“Her Ralph Lauren two-piece is a breezy, summer-ready choice. The unstructured blazer and trousers give it a cool, easygoing feel, while the pinstripe pattern keeps it business casual.

Dressing the suit down with heeled sandals strikes the ideal balance between formal and approachable.”