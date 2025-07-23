Duchess of Edinburgh hits trail during visit to Northampton bike park

Duchess of Edinburgh applauds local talent at community bike park

The Duchess of Edinburgh was all smiles as she paid a visit to Northampton Bike Park, where she saw first hand how the state of the art facility is transforming lives through sport and community engagement.

Sophie took time to explore the £750,000 park, which has quickly become a hub for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

During her tour, the Duchess met with local volunteers, school groups, and key partners behind the ambitious project, taking a keen interest in how the space is inspiring residents to get active outdoors.

The park’s creation was made possible in part thanks to a £250,000 investment from the Sport England Places to Ride programme, a joint initiative with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and British Cycling.

The funding has helped establish a dynamic space where cycling is not only a sport, but a tool for improving physical and mental wellbeing.

She began her visit with a guided walk through key areas of Northampton’s centre linked to the Great Fire of 1675, which devastated large parts of the town.

At the heart of the tour was All Saints Church, which was rebuilt with support from King Charles II after the fire destroyed its medieval predecessor.

The Duchess learned about the church’s architectural significance, its vital role in Northampton’s recovery, and its connection to the annual Oak Apple Day celebrations that commemorate the town’s resilience.

Later, she toured the newly regenerated Market Square, a £14 million project that is breathing new life into the town centre.

There, Sophie was warmly greeted by pupils from St Luke’s CE Primary School, who proudly presented creative artwork and maps themed around the fire’s legacy.

James Saunders Watson Esq, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, described the day as a milestone moment, "The Great Fire was a moment of devastation, but also of reconciliation and resilience and 350 years on, this visit reflects how our community has not only recovered but thrived.

The Duchess’s visit brought together so many elements of what makes our area extraordinary heritage, regeneration, education, youth opportunity, and community spirit."

