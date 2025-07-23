Princess Kate’s style secret With Elie Saab revealed

Princess Kate’s quiet but powerful Royal signal.

Princess Kate reaffirmed her elegant fashion credentials at the royal wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in June 2023, stepping out in a stunning gown by renowned designer Elie Saab that spoke volumes about the trust and rapport she shares with the Lebanese couturier.

Elie Saab, long celebrated as a go-to designer for royalty around the globe, has dressed the Princess of Wales for several high profile events.

But she's not alone in her admiration, his regal clientele includes Princess Charlene of Monaco, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Speaking to HELLO!’s sister outlet HOLA!, Saab opened up about his creative relationship with royal clients.

"I believe my designs match their style and way of life," he said. "But beyond that, there’s a strong relationship of trust and friendship between us."

The elegant creation, taken from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2017 couture collection, was adorned with intricate floral embroidery across the bodice and sleeves, featuring a high neckline and soft pleating that flowed through the skirt.

Notably, Kate made a subtle yet respectful modification to the original runway design opting for a lined skirt in place of the sheer panelling, in keeping with the cultural customs of her Middle Eastern hosts.

In a striking fashion parallel, the bride Rajwa Al Saif also wore Elie Saab on her big day.