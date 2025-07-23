Ozzy Osbourne's harsh words for Sarah Ferguson resurface after his death

Ozzy Osbourne's fiery remarks about Sarah Ferguson have reemerged just hours after she posted a touching tribute to the late heavy metal icon, who passed away on Tuesday morning.

The Duchess of York led the Royal Family in paying tribute to rock legend sharing a heartfelt message directed to her 'close friend, Sharon Osbourne.

Fergie wrote on social media: 'Heartbroken to hear of Ozzy's passing. 'A true legend, and a gentle soul beneath the wild spirit. My love and deepest condolences to my dear friend Sharon and all the family.'

Rest in peace, Ozzy-your music will live on forever.'

However, just a day after the news of the musician's death, a throwback clip from The Osbournes reality show resurfaced on TikTok, posted by user Jema's World.

The show, which aired from 2002 to 2005, followed the lives of Ozzy, Sharon, and their children, kelly and Jack. In the old footage, Ozzy was seen launching a fiery rant about the Duchess of York, who at the time was a spokesperson for Weight Watchers.

Known for his unfiltered opinions, Ozzy said: 'Fergie is now over here doing weightloss s**t, which is such an embarrassment, when one of our Royal Family over here. And yes, I am from the Royal Family, I lost weight by eating this.!

Ozzy then chimed:' And it does not work! if you want to lose weight, you've got to cut down your fat and work out. 'I mean, what they have got up to lately makes my antics look like a joke.'

Sarah Ferguson became the face of Weight Watchers International in the United States in 1997, shortly after her divorce from Prince Andrew.



