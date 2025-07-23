Prince William bounces back after learning from major slip up

Prince of Wales wraps up 18 years as Football Association President

Prince William appears to have taken a valuable lesson from recent criticism, showing renewed support for the Lionesses as they gear up for the Women’s Euros final in Switzerland this Sunday.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince of Wales will make the trip to cheer on England’s women’s football team as they prepare to face either Spain or Germany, following a thrilling 2-1 semifinal victory over Italy on Tuesday night.

This marks a continued commitment from Prince William, who attended the Women’s Euros final in 2022 when the Lionesses clinched a memorable 1-0 win against Austria at Wembley Stadium.

His upcoming presence at the final underscores his dedication to backing women’s sport on the international stage and repairing the Royal Family’s rapport with football fans.

Just a year after celebrating the Lionesses’ European triumph, the Prince of Wales sparked widespread criticism when he chose not to travel to Australia to support England’s women’s football team during their historic first World Cup final appearance.

At the time, William was serving as President of the Football Association.

The contrast was made starker by the presence of the Queen of Spain and her daughter, who made the long journey to Australia to cheer on their national team.

Instead of a royal presence, James Cleverly, then the UK Government’s Foreign Secretary, was dispatched to represent the country at the event.

The day before the match, he addressed fans in a heartfelt video message alongside his daughter, Princess Charlotte, apologizing for his absence at the historic event.

“Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow,” William said.

“We’re sorry we can’t be there in person, but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Princess Charlotte chimed in with a sweet message, “Good luck Lionesses.”