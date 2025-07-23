Prince William angers Princess Anne: What went wrong between aunt-nephew?

Princess Anne, known as hardest working royal, was reportedly left unimpressed by his nephew Prince William amid ongoing crisis within the royal family.

The Princess royal, who's recently been honoured for her dedication to duty and nation ahead of her 75th birthday, allegedly grew frustrated with the future monarch, despite the fact that Anne and William enjoy a strong bond.

According to sources close to the Princess, the 74-year-old likes to see Prince William ‘do more of the “bread-and-butter” royal engagements as she is keen to support him as future king.

However, she needs some assistance from her nephew as she nears her eight decade. The Prince of Wales also deeply admires his aunt’s unwavering devotion.

But it seems one engagement in particular is testing the Aunt-Nephew, and that is Investiture.

"She’s still doing most of the Investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her," said an insider.

Meanwhile, some royal commentators also believe that even Princess Anne has her limits.

These formal ceremonies, where recipients of royal honours are presented with medals, can only be carried out by three senior royals: the King, the Prince of Wales, and the Princess Royal.

With the monarch undergoing cancer treatment, the responsibility has naturally fallen more heavily on the remaining two.

Even at 74, nearly a decade past official retirement age, the late Queen’s only daughter continues to beat every other member of the Firm. Last year alone, she clocked 474 engagements, surpassing King Charles, who came in at a commendable 372.

The Princess Royal will turn 75 in August. She has refused all suggestions of new official portraits or media interviews. The Princess Royal has authorised is a silver £5 coin. Issued by the Royal mint, it is simply inscribed, ‘The Princess Royal. Celebrating 75 years. Duty and devotion.’