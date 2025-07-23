Future monarch Prince George has 'bitter pill' to swallow

Prince George's real test begins as he gets one step closer to his destined role

Prince George's real test begins as he is set to face changing protocols regarding his travel with his family.

This shift in travel rules represents a significant change in George's royal experience and could be seen as a "bitter pill" to swallow as he turned 12 on July 22.

The second-in-line to the throne is set to make huge sacrifice to save the future of the royal family as he will soon be hit by strict royal ban.

There are many rules and protocols surrounding the royal family, from getting permission for marriage proposals, to never giving an autograph. There is also an important royal custom in place to secure the future of the monarchy by restricting who can travel together on the same plane.

Former royal pilot Graham Laurie shared his knowledge about the royal rule, revealing that when the Prince of Wales turned 12, he began travelling in a different aircraft to his father, then Prince Charles, and his family.

Graham, during his appearance on an episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, recalled: "The ones I did [holiday flights] mainly were the ones when the Wales' went to the Mediterranean. But interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until when Prince William was 12 years old.

He went on adding: "After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty. Nowadays, for instance, the King can't fly with the Prince of Wales."

Graham added: "So, what we did in the end, when William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 or the Andover out with the other three on."

When asked if William and Kate will now follow the rule with Prince George not travelling on the same flights as his father, Graham said: "I know the King is trying to cut down cost and is aware of travel, but I think the safety side is still paramount."

Over the years, father-son duo have travelled together on the same aircraft to Australia in 2014, Canada in 2016 and Germany and Poland in 2017.

Royal commentator Emily Nash also confirmed that the future monarch is already set for change in the coming year, saying: "At 12, George is entering his final year at Lambrook before moving on to secondary school, so this will be a key year for him."

However, the expert admitted that William and Kate have always prioritised giving their children as normal and private a childhood as possible and that is not about to change.

Speaking about George's future destiny as king, Emily adds: "They will be gently showing him the ropes of royal life."

She went on to claim: "At 12, William stopped flying with his father, as a precautionary measure, to protect the line of succession. It may be that William and Kate choose to do things differently when it comes to their own family, however."

The unique restriction is in place to protect the heirs to the throne. It remains to be seen whether George will continue to travel with his mother and siblings while his father uses a different plane, or if he will be the one to fly solo.