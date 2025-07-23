Queen Camilla gives update on her 'very naughty' dog

Queen Camilla’s cheeky dog at Sandringham Flower Show

Queen Camilla delighted royal fans at the Sandringham Flower Show this week with a light-hearted update on her rescue pup named Moley.

While the little pooch has quickly become a cherished member of the royal household, Her Majesty admitted that Moley isn’t exactly the picture of perfect behaviour.

“She’s very naughty,” Queen Camilla confessed with a laugh while chatting with members of the public. “I think I only have one shoe left!”

Moley, believed to be a Jack Russell Terrier mix, was adopted earlier this year and has already made a big impression both at home and at public events.

She joins the Queen’s existing beloved rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth, both adopted from the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where Camilla serves as Patron.

The Queen has long been known for her soft spot for animals, particularly rescue dogs.

She often speaks warmly of her pets and has used her platform to promote animal welfare charities across the UK.

At previous events, Camilla has even been seen bringing her dogs along, once famously allowing Beth to "help" unveil a plaque at a Battersea event.

Moley has reportedly taken well to life at Clarence House, though it seems she’s keeping her royal owners on their toes.

Palace sources have described the new addition as “full of personality”and judging by Camilla’s missing footwear, she’s certainly living up to the title.

The Queen’s moment at Sandringham only added to the day’s charm, as she and King Charles met with visitors, toured the floral displays, and celebrated the community spirit that the iconic flower show continues to cultivate after more than 140 years.